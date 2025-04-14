Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Expands By 6,200.0%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUG traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.11. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,762. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $167.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

