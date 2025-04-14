Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Drops By 95.2%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wharf Trading Down 5.0 %

WARFY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.48. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Wharf has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.98.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.05. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio is 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.