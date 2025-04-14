Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Grows By 2,740.1%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 2,740.1% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Stock Up 34.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

THTX traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,803,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,678. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.