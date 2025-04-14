Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Grows By 1,557.1%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 1,557.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 4.8 %
YERBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,633. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About Yerbaé Brands
