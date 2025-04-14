SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 38,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $552.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $96,644 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

