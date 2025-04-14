SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

SIF stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.