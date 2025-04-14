Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 202,963 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Free Report) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 202,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,808.66.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 171,457 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$265,778.92.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$308,509.20.

On Thursday, March 13th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 95 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$149.44.

New Pacific Metals Stock Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

