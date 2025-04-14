Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 695.4% from the March 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Singularity Future Technology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,775. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 132.89%.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.