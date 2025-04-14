SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $113.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

