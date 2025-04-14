Small Cap Stocks To Research – April 13th

Portage Biotech, MSP Recovery, and MSP Recovery are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically defined as having a market cap between several hundred million and a few billion dollars. These stocks are often characterized by higher volatility and growth potential compared to larger, more established companies, making them attractive to investors seeking long-term capital appreciation despite the increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Portage Biotech (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Shares of PRTG traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 31,212,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,108,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.29.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

LIFW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

