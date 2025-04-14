Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 3,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,150. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $964.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after buying an additional 941,511 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 699,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 256,950 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

