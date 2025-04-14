Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 1,137.5% in March

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,137.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,701,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of SIRC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,057,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.04. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

