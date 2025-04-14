Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,700 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for about 2.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $95,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

