SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%.
SpaceandPeople Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SpaceandPeople stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. SpaceandPeople has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).
About SpaceandPeople
