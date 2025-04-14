Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Promethos Capital LLC

Promethos Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,831.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $14,022,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $157.27 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,851 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

