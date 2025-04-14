Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $9.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

STGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Stagwell Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stagwell by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 185,103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stagwell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

