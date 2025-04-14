Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 89.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.91.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

