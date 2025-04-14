Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

