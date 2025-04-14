Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JAZZ opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

