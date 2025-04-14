Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.