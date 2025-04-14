Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.