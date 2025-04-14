Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $206.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

