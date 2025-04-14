Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.83.

Saia Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $330.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.39 and its 200 day moving average is $456.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

