Stifel Nicolaus Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $158.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $174.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.39. 229,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after buying an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

