StockNews.com Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to “Hold”

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BancFirst stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,121. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

