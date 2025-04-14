Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.