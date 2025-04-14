Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 21,285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $97.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

