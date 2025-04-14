Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 44,690 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.32 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

