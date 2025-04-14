Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

