Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.21 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.77. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.