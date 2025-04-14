Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

