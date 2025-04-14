Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $299.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.63. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

