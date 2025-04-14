Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346,716 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,353,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000.

BND opened at $72.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

