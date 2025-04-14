Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,597.63. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

MRVL stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

