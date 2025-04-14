Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $100.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

