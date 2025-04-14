Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,754 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $164.81 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

