Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,996.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,036.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,957.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,409.69.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

