Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $2,547,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Woodward by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.64 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

