Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 409 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE NFG opened at $76.41 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -545.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

