Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $568.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

