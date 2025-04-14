Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 133,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 747,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,415 shares of company stock worth $3,139,352. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.