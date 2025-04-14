Sunriver Management LLC Sells 134,265 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Sunriver Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,265 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up 3.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $1,158,978. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

