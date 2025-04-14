Susquehanna Cuts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $48.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,631. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

