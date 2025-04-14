Susquehanna Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $10.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 4,585,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,740,748. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.