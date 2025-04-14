Synovus Financial Corp Buys 174 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.28.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $670.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.