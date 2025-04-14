Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,338 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

