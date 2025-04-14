Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,459 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $284.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.16. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

