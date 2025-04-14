Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 34,277 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.21.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

