Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,709 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

