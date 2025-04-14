Synovus Financial Corp Sells 566 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AON by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in AON by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $375.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

